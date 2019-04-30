BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A lawsuit has been filed against the Binghamton City School District on behalf of the parents of 4 girls who were allegedly strip-searched at East Middle School.

The lawsuit was filed by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Morrison and Forester law firm.

The complaint says that racial bias by the school administrators and nurse caused them to interpret the innocent and playful behavior of four 12-year-old girls as so suspicious that they conducted the extreme measure of a strip search.

The statement adds that the four students involved are African American and Hispanic while the school officials are white.

The suit says none of the girls' parents were contacted before the search and the girls have since been moved to a different school in the district.

The district tells NewsChannel 34 that it cannot comment on pending litigation.