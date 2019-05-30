A Johnson City woman pleads guilty in son’s death

A Johnson City woman has pleaded guilty for her role in the death of her 11 year-old son.

30 year-old Shakia Crute admitted that she gave false and misleading statements to JC Police about the circumstances of her son Jerome Smith’s death on February 2nd inside their home on Burbank Avenue.

Crute’s boyfriend, 44 year-old Larry Harris, has been indicted for murdering the boy.

Crute was originally charged with manslaughter but plead guilty to hindering prosecution and endangering the welfare of a child.

She faces up to 4 years in prison when she is sentenced in August.

She was released from jail following her plea.

———————————————————

Download the app for Android or iPhone