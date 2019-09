UPDATE (05/28/2019) – Marley was found on Sunday, May 26th.

———————————————————

A Cincinnatus woman is seeking the public’s help in finding her missing horse.

The horse named Marley went missing at around 9 AM yesterday and has not been seen since.

She disappeared from McFarlane Road and could be in the vicinity of North End Road, Shingle Street or Frye Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Valerie Cashman at 607-221-7232.

———————————————————

Download the app for Android or iPhone