A Pink Floyd tribute band is bringing the group’s iconic album to life.

Magic City Productions announces The Gilmour Project, at the Broome County Forum Theatre, on Saturday, May 14th.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s legendary album ‘Dark Side Of The Moon: A Piece For Assorted Lunatics,’.

The album will be played in its entirety and gives you the chance to explore and deep dive into the masterwork from the philosophical lyrics and sonic experimentation to the innovative art, and of course, elaborate live shows.

Tickets are on sale Friday, April 8th for $35.50.

More information go to: www.BroomeArenaForum.com