A Chenango County jury charges a teenager with murder

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A Chenango County grand jury has charged a Smithville Flats teenager with murdering his ex-girlfriend.

The Chenango Sheriff's Office says 18 year-old Cody Coleman shot and killed 16 year-old Amelia Wakefield of Oxford inside his home on Water Street in Smithville Flats.

Deputies were called to the house just before 7 PM on Friday, May 3rd where they found Wakefield dead from a gunshot wound.

Coleman is charged with murder in the second degree, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

