TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) - A candlelight vigil will be held this evening for 8-month old Ruby Franciscovich, the infant who was found dead in a pond behind a cemetery in Tioga County.

The vigil is set for 8 o'clock tonight at Saint Patrick's Cemetery on Route 17C in the Town of Tioga, just outside of Owego.

Organizers say the public is invited to attend and are encouraged to wear red.

Investigators say Ruby's father, Cody Franciscovich raped the 8-month-old child before killing her.

Police say he later took them to the pond behind Saint Patrick's cemetery where they found Ruby's body floating in the water.

He was arraigned in the Tioga County Court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge.

