BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Local law enforcement raided the home of a Binghamton man this morning and allegedly found the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl ready for sale.

34 year-old Sean Dingle of 98 Crestmont Road has been charged with 5 counts of criminal possession and 2 counts of using drug paraphernalia.

Members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force say they found 117 individually packaged amounts of fentanyl along with over 5 grams of fentanyl powder.

They also allegedly found packaged crack cocaine, drug packaging material and nearly 500 dollars in suspected drug sale proceeds.

