TOWN OF CHENANGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Family, friends, and first responders are keeping alive the memory of a fallen officer by continuing his tradition of giving back.

The 9th annual Trooper Christopher Skinner blood drive was held Tuesday, Dec. 26, at the Five Mile Point Fire Company in Kirkwood. Skinner was murdered in May 2014 when he was struck along Interstate 81 in the Town of Chenango while conducting a routine traffic stop.

In addition to being a 13-year veteran of the New York State Police, Skinner was a volunteer fireman at Five Mile Point. His younger brother Shawn was one of many family members donating blood today.