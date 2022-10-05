BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Nine local high school students have been awarded with New York State’s top musical honor as they have been selected to represent Broome County in this year’s New York State School Music Association’s All-State Conference.

Each year, close to 8,000 students audition for the opportunity to apply for this prestigious event. Of these students, only a couple hundred are chosen by a selection committee to rehearse and perform in various ensembles.

Over 400 total students will participate in this year’s All-State conference which will be held at the Eastman Theater in the Eastman School of Music located in Rochester.

The following students have been selected to represent their school district at the conference:

Chenango Forks

Jonathan Hozempa – Grade 12, Bass 1, Mixed Chorus Alternate

Maine-Endwell

Kate Martin – Grade 11, French Horn, Symphonic Band

Eva Mihalik – Grade 11, Soprano 2, Mixed Chorus

Norwich

Caden Stone – Grade 11, Bass, Symphonic Band

Anthony Pomares – Grade 11, Alto Saxophone Alternate (Jazz Band & Wind Ensemble)

Vestal