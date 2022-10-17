BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Saturday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James held a gun buyback program in partnership with the Binghamton Police Department at the St. Mary’s Church Recreation Center.

It was announced that 88 firearms were turned in to local law enforcement at the event.

The gun buyback allowed individuals to turn in working and non-working, unloaded firearms with no questions asked.

Those who turned in firearms received compensation in the form of pre-paid gift cards once the unloaded gun was secured by an officer on site.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham released the following statement on the day of the successful event.

“Today’s gun buyback is an important part of our collective push to get guns off the streets and keep families safe. The New York Attorney General’s Office is an invaluable partner in this effort, and I thank Attorney General Letitia James for her leadership and actions to protect New Yorkers and keep unwanted firearms out of the hands of dangerous criminals.”