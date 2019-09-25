76West Clean Energy Competition winners announced

BINGHAMTON N.Y – New York State is dangling 2 and a half million dollars in incentives to 6 different clean energy companies to do business in or with the Southern Tier.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul visited Binghamton University today to announce the winners of the latest round of the 76West Clean Energy Competition.

The grand prize winner of 1 million to Optimus Technologies of Pittsburgh which designs and manufactures biodiesel fuel systems for diesel trucks.

Other grant recipients produce biodegradable plastic mulch, edible food coatings, and insulation made from cardboard.

Hochul says they’ll receive a lot of help in the Southern Tier.

“There’s an ecosystem here of people who are highly trained, other mentors and supporters, venture capitalists for companies to come here and succeed. The result is not just the success of these companies, which is important, but the jobs they’re creating,” said Hochul.

Other companies come from Buffalo, Massachusetts, Atlanta and Canada.

The companies must either move to the Southern Tier or establish a direct connection with the regional economy, such as a supply chain partnership or job development or other strategic relationships with Southern Tier entities.