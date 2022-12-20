BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, Peter Scott, 75, of Binghamton, pled guilty to felony Attempted Assault in the Second Degree.

In June, Scott stabbed a 58-year-old man in the arm with a knife during a dispute at 138 Grand Avenue in Johnson City.

Scott has a lengthy criminal history, including a prior felony conviction for Attempted Robbery in 2019.

He will be sentenced to 1 ½ to 3 years in New York State prison on March 20th.

Mr. Scott has a history of violence and has not learned to control his behavior. A State prison sentence is the only way to protect the citizens of our community,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.