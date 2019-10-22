6 On the Square to host roots-rock band Pesky J. Nixon

From 6 on the Square:

Americana/roots-rock band Pesky J. Nixon will return to 6 On The Square in Oxford at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

The group has entertained audiences up and down the East Coast, drawing influences from contemporary urban balladeers, rowdy Southern bluegrass, and the wry wit of New England’s localized folk scenes.

Compelling harmonies and stories help to unify Pesky J. Nixon’s disparate instrumentation, including zydeco-style accordion, mandolin, tribal percussion, and a variety of string instrumentation.

With rich harmonies and musical versatility, the band brings infectious energy and brotherly banter to every stage.

The band’s latest albums, “Red Ducks” Vol. 1 and 2, honor their roots in the folk scene with unique cover songs from the bands’ friends and musical icons.

Their debut CD, 2010’s “Monkey Business & Mislaid Hopes,” won praise from reviewers and musical peers alike.

Pesky J. Nixon has performed as Most Wanted Emerging Artists at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival as well as formal showcase artists at the Northeast Regional Folk Alliance convention.

Learn more online at peskyjnixon.com.

Tickets for the Oct. 26 show are $15 in advance or $18 at the door; purchase online at 6onthesquare.org or call 607-843-OTS6 (6876) to make a reservation. Doors open one hour before the start of the performance.

Fiber art show

Through Nov. 23 at 6OTS, Binghamton-based fiber artist Kirk Madsen will exhibit a collection of decorative fiber art that uses batik and Japanese Shibori techniques

Always in state of experimentation, Madsen often turns to traditional and non-traditional tools such as PVC pipes, surgical hemostats, artificial sinew, bees wax, wood and metal blocks, and traditional tjantings to create his pieces.

This fall at 6OTS

Coming up are Kristen Graves and Karyn Oliver (Nov. 2), Ellis Paul (Nov. 16), Tracy Grammer (Nov. 23), Wynotte Sisters (Dec. 8), and “A Very Slambovian Christmas” with the Slambovian Underground (Dec. 15)

6 On The Square, Inc. is an intimate, not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue located at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford.