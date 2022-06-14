OXFORD, NY – Oxford’s very own folk/acoustic music venue will host a special show to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

Singer/songwriters Reggie Harris, Carolann Solebello and Pat Wictor will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18th.

According to 6 On The Square, Harris is a singer-songwriter, storyteller and cultural ambassador on a mission to educate, entertain and inspire. For over 40 years, he performed for audiences in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Previously, he was known for his role in the folk acoustic duo Kim and Reggie Harris.

Solebello is a performer/songwriter who is best know to audiences as a founding member of the trio Red Molly. She now tours both solo and as a member of the quartet No Fuss and Feathers.

Wictor is a popular singer/songwriter who first joined the acoustic scene as a slide guitarist. For seven years, he toured with the band Brother Son where he put out two #1 CDs on the folk DJ charts along with Joe Jencks and Greg Greenway.

Tickets for the show are $25 plus a $2 service charge. You can purchase them at 6onthesquare.org or by calling (607)843-OTS6 (6876). The performance will also be live-streamed online on a “pay-what-you-can” basis.

More information is available at 6onthesquare.org.



