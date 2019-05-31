46th annual Greek Fest takes place this weekend

The 46th annual Greek Fest is taking place this weekend, bringing people together for good food and a good time.

The Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Vestal hosts the four-day long event.

Hundreds of volunteers help put on Greek Fest, sharing their Greek heritage with members of the local community.

Although many people attend for the authentic souvlaki, gyros and honey puffs, Chairman of the festival Kostas Papathomas says the event goes beyond simply eating.

“We don’t intend to just serve the food. We display the Greek heritage, culture, the Greek pride.”

The festival also features Greek pastries made on site, imported Greek beer and wine and dancing each evening at 5 and 7.

Greek Fest runs until 9:30 tonight, noon to 9:30 tomorrow and noon to 5 on Sunday when, as always, they will feature their special leg of lamb dinner until supplies run out.

