VESTAL, N.Y. - There's a new place to get in shape on the Vestal Parkway.

434 Fitness is holding its grand opening at 233 Vestal Parkway East next to the Computer Emergency Room.

The personal training studio offers small group classes along with one-on-one training.

Plus, there are Zumba classes, spinning and special spin and strength classes.

Owner Kelli Carr has 6 years of experience as a personal trainer.

She's one of 5 trainers and 15 class instructors working out of the gym.

Carr says her focus is on tailoring the fitness to the individual need. "Just being able to be more personalized. We offer a lot of small classes but also small groups of personal training where a lot of gyms offer large groups."

The celebration continues this evening with raffle baskets and giveaways, music by deejay Toby, an appearance by CoreLife Eatery and demonstrations by the Yosai Kickboxing Studio which rents space from the gym.

For more information, you can find 434 Fitness on Facebook.





