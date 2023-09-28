BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An annual suicide prevention car and bike ride is set for its third year.

“Ride for Richie” is an annual initiative run by the family of Richie Lupo, who took his own life in 2020. Every year since, Lupo’s loved ones and community members have come together to participate in the Out of the Darkness Broome/Tioga Walk to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The ride is set to take place this Saturday, September 30. Two runs will be happening simultaneously, with motorcycles starting and ending at 15 Brown Street and cars starting at American Legion Post #1305 in Johnson City.

Alongside the rides, food will be available for purchase, basket raffles and 50/50s are planned and live music will greet returning riders.

Registration for bikes will begin at 11:15 a.m., while cars start registration at 12:30.

For more information, check out Ride for Richie on Facebook.