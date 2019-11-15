From Oxford events:



OXFORD – The Oxford and McDonough Communities are invited to the 34th annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner, served from 12-noon to 1 p.m., with entertainment, on Thursday, November 28.

Since 1984, the Church Women United (CWU) of Oxford and St. Joseph’s Church have sponsored their Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Joseph’s Church, located at 3 Scott Street (at the corner of State St.).

This event invites all persons on this family day of giving thanks.

For one hour, Elaine Sherman and Annie Simpson are teaming up to play live acoustic music in the St. Joseph’s Church dining room.

Elaine on hammered dulcimer and Annie on guitar.

The duo’s music will transport the diners into an atmosphere of relaxed serenity.

For reservations and deliveries to shut-ins (deliveries in the Oxford area only), please contact one of the following people through Monday, Nov. 25:

Barbara A. Lawton, 843-9329

Sue Hubbard, 843-9635

Joyce Ardron, 843-9747

For McDonough residents: Donna Robb, 647-5659 Volunteers are needed to assist in serving and in the kitchen.

For more information on volunteering contact Audrey Johnson at 843-6249.

Free will donations will be accepted at the NBT Bank in Oxford. Thank you in advance for your support!