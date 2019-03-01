Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A 30 day comment period has opened for the public to weigh in on the latest plan for addressing Endicott's toxic plume.

The proposed remedy for the state Superfund site focuses on the ground underneath the former IBM facility now known as the Huron Campus.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation plans to enhance and continue operation of a groundwater extraction and treatment system that has been in place since 1984.

It also wants to cover over areas where the soil contaminants continue to exceed targets for commercial use.

The cover would consist of soil, pavement, concrete, parking areas, sidewalks, building foundations and building slabs.

The DEC is accepting public comments now through March 29th.

It also plans a public hearing on Tuesday, March 19th at 6 p.m. at the George F Johnson Memorial Library in Endicott.

A link to the plan and how to submit your comment can be found here, or by copying and pasting this link: http://www.dec.ny.gov/data/der/factsheet/704014ou1ou2cuprop.pdf