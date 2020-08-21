$29,568 Awarded to Nonprofits in the Region by the Women’s Fund at the Community Foundation for South Central New York

From the Community Foundation for South Central New York:

Grant funding to be used for scholarships, health care, and support groups.

Johnson City, NY, – The Women’s Fund Leadership Committee has announced its 2020 grant awards to organizations supporting women and girls in the region. The successful grants, which were awarded through a volunteer panel and board review process, came from a pool of over 20 proposals submitted.

Grants Awarded

· DCMO BOCES $4,568 for scholarships for women to participate in an entrepreneurship program

· Family Planning of SCNY $8,000 to support their Access to Women’s Healthcare program

· Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network $5,000 for the PEAS (Perinatal Education and Support for Women in Recovery) program

· TruthPharm $4,500 for the Women’s Motivational Interviewing Support Group

· VoteRunLead $7,500 for a leadership development program to encourage local women to run for office

“The Women’s Fund has been a powerful force for empowerment of women and girls in the region.” said Diane Brown, Executive Director of the Community Foundation and member of the Fund. “Despite the challenges of 2020, many dedicated and worthwhile organizations submitted excellent proposals, our only regret is that we couldn’t fund more of them. “

The Women’s Fund is a component fud of the Community Foundation for South Central New York, a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 and headquartered in Johnson City, encourages and facilitates personal and institutional philanthropy throughout the region by managing 129 funds within the Foundation’s endowment that are established by donors to achieve specific charitable goals. From these funds, the Foundation has awarded over $18 million in grants to the area’s nonprofits to help address community concerns and improve the quality of life in the region. The Community Foundation serves donors and nonprofits in five New York counties: Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Tioga. More information about the Foundation can be found on its website at www.donorswhocare.org