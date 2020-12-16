22nd District recanvassing continues

Results from the re-canvassing of over 700 votes from the 22nd Congressional District race have not been revealed yet.

Broome County looked over ballots in the county with representatives from the Claudia Tenney and Anthony Brindisi campaigns because elections officials had disqualified the ballots without allowing the campaigns to review them and file objections.

Final counts will be presented to New York Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte tomorrow.

Delconte will begin making decisions on the objections starting Monday.