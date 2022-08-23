SOUTHERN TIER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Police held it’s traffic enforcement campaign, ‘Speed Week,’ from Monday, August 15th, through Sunday, August 21st.

During the campaign, State Police issued 25,199 total traffic tickets across New York State, including 2,296 in the Southern Tier.

Troopers targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. They watched for impaired and distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who were not properly buckled up, and drivers who violated the Move Over law, which requires motorists to exercise extreme caution when passing emergency vehicles that are stopped in or on the side of the round.

In the Southern Tier, 1,491 tickets were issued for speeding, 23 for distracted driving, 57 for child restraint/seatbelt violations. and 108 for violating the Move Over law. There were also 10 DWI arrests.

The State Police supplemented regular patrols state wide with the use of Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement patrol vehicles. These unmarked vehicles blend in with every day traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once emergency lights are activated.