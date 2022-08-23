BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Music and revelry will fill Binghamton’s Westside this Sunday with the return of the annual Porchfest.

This year, 165 musical acts will perform at 59 venues, most of them porches of homes within the historic Abel Bennett tract in Binghamton.

This year, free parking will be available behind Lourdes Hospital and there will be free shuttle service.

There will also be trash and recycling bins throughout the neighborhood with 5 cent returnable cans and bottles supporting the Danielle House.

Scott and Kimberli Schwartz of Lathrop Avenue are hosting bands for the 6th time this year.

Kimberli Schwartz said, “I think it also brings folks into our neighborhood from outside the area so they can see the beautiful historic homes here in town and appreciate the architecture that Binghamton has to offer. We’re really happy to open up our lawn, we love having our neighbors and friends and family come over.”

Following today’s news conference, Porchfest musicians Chloe and Tyler entertained the audience.

Through grants and the sponsorship of True View Security Solutions, the City of Binghamton, Cavanaugh’s Grocery, Davidson Fox and Visions, Porchfest was able to add some staff this year, which means founder Chris Bodnarczuk will actually be able to get some sleep this August.

Porchfest runs from noon until 7 on Sunday.

You can get a complete schedule of music at binghamtonporchfest.com.