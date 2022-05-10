BINGHAMTON, NY – While some members of the force were still processing the crime scene, other Binghamton Police Department officers and investigators were being recognized for their service.

This year’s Binghamton Police Department award ceremony was held at the Double Tree downtown.



Terris Williams, a patrol officer and K-9 handler was awarded four certificates of recognition.

One award was given for his service in 2019. Williams approached two subjects, noticing one had an outstanding warrant in Pennsylvania. After further investigation, Officer Williams found narcotic drugs and a loaded handgun on the suspect.

Patrol Officer and Certificate of Recognition Recipient Terris Williams says, “We are going out there and literally, we want to protect and serve every individual that we come in contact with. No matter who you are, no matter what your background’s from. We just want to go out there and truly help every individual that comes across our path. So just receiving this award, it states that these officers are doing a great job, and I work alongside many great men and women in the City of Binghamton so, I’m pretty excited.”

Some of the officers were not on hand to receive their awards due to the homicide on Floral Ave earlier today.