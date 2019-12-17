2019 Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot raises $17,000

From: Guthrie

Sayre, Pa. – Proceeds from the 2019 Guthrie Sayre Tukey Trot, presented by the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, will benefit Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund. This fund assists patients with financial burdens that come with a cancer diagnosis.

“We are so grateful for the community support and hundreds of runners that come together to help make this event a success for those who rely on the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund,” said Kyle McDuffee President of the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary.

During the race, Guthrie presented the 2019 Beth Herbst Founders Award to the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary for its continued and loyal support of the Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot and the community.

The award is named after Beth in appreciation for the twelve years that she led the preparation of the event.

With more than 900 runners registered for this year’s race, the Turkey Trot continues to be the largest race in Bradford County.

Congratulations to the overall male and female winners, Ethan Laudermilch and Ellen Coates.

To view the full race results, visit www.sayreturkeytrot.com.