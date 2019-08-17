2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open lineup packed with stars

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – In recent years golf fans that have come out to En-Joie have seen some star power take the course.

However this year’s field is on another level featuring six World Golf Hall of Famers.

NewsChannel 34’s Dylan Kuhn spoke with Hall of Famers Davis Love III and Fred Couples about why legends of the game come to play in Endicott.

Those looking to see some golf legends in action, don’t have to look very far.

“My good friend Tiger Woods told me a few years after another surgery why don’t you play the Champions Tour you won’t miss the cut. I know I got three rounds of golf and I need to knock the rust off so that’s my big goal this week,” Love III says.

Davis Love III clearly isn’t the first Hall of Famer to receive advice like that.

This weekend, six World Golf Hall of Famers will be in Endicott for the PGA Champions Tour Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

The Champions Tour is opened up to golfers fifty and older that have PGA Tour Experience.

“I think it’s one of the great things that the PGA Tour has come up with in it’s history. It’s a way to keep the top players in the game playing not only for them but for then fans.”

Even the sport’s elite that were still competing at a high level on the PGA Tour past the age of fifty such as The Golden Bear Jack Nicklaus, spent some time on the Champions Tour.

“I enjoyed my time on the senior tour but I kept it to where I was fresh all the time too,” Nicklaus said.

Much like Nicklaus, Fred Couples says the Champions Tour has been a great asset.

Paired with Love and Jay Haas for the first round of the Dick’s Open, Couples says it’s incredible the amount of talent there is on the tour.

“People ask me all the time what’s the best thing about the Champions Tour and I would say it’s the pairings,” said Couples.

This particular stop on the Champions Tour has been one of the hottest destinations for players.

On top of the course at En-Joie which all the players complimented, golfers have fond memories they created back when the PGA Tour’s B.C Open was played at the course.

That includes Couples who won the 1991 B.C Open a week before playing in the Ryder Cup.

“I used to love playing here. None of you were probably even born yet but they used to have a players caddies softball game that was the highlight of the year for everyone.”

While there’s no more softball, there’s plenty more the tournament has to offer from the concert with mega stars such as this year’s performer Keith Urban, to the unique food.

“First thing I did when I got here is went straight to concessions and got a spiedie sandwich. The lady last night told me you have to have spiedie while you’re here I said I already had one, I got that taken care of straight away.”

No matter the results this weekend, the golf fans will see their fair share of legends on display in Endicott.