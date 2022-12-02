BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The start of December means that hair stylists around the area have been gearing up to craft some of the most elaborate, and impressive hairdo’s you may ever see.

The 10th annual Hair Warz will take place this Sunday at the Double Tree Hotel in Downtown Binghamton.

The fantasy hair show features local hair salons and stylists that design over-the-top, and out-of-the-box hair styles that are judged by hair care professionals.

But, the event isn’t solely hairdo’s, the models wear exciting, flamboyant costumes and creative makeup to fully capture the look.

The event is a fundraiser for the Southern Tier AIDS Program.

The executive director, John Barry says that Hair Warz is a celebration of our nation’s success in the battle against AIDS.

“We’ve taken the handcuffs off of the stylists. We’re not making them do the same cut that they have to do for us every single time we got to them. We’re saying, you have carte blanche, and these are tremendously creative individuals, and you will not believe some of the amazing things that they come up with.”

Barry says that the number of HIV cases in New York has gone down every year for the last 2 decades.

He also says, that in honor of the 10th anniversary, the winners will be walking away with $5,000 worth of prize money, and that every salon will receive a little money for participating.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. on Sunday, and the event will begin at 4.

Tickets are $35 a piece, and can be purchased at the door, or by visiting their website, stapinc.org.