Local news icon Bernard Fionte dies at the age of 90

BINGHAMTON, NY – Veteran local news man Bernard Fionte has died at the age of 90.

Known to friends and colleagues as Bernie, Fionte was a fixture in the local T-V and radio news scene for decades, working for all 3 commercial television stations in the Binghamton market.

He began at WNBF-TV Channel 12 in the late 60’s.

Fionte would later work here at Channel 34 as News Director and Anchor of First News 34 from 1978 to 1986.

Afterward, he was employed for a time at Channel 40 where I (Jim) had the privilege of working alongside Bernie when my career first began in 1989.

Throughout his career, he also worked at WNBF Radio, finishing there in the early 2000’s.

He received the Binghamton Broadcasters Reunion Living Legend Award in 2005.

Fionte died at the New York State Veterans Home in Oxford.