CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Conklin native Bill Rogers recently moved back to his hometown and is sharing his latest creation with family, friends and former teachers.

Rogers is hosting a free screening of his animated series “Mighty Man” on Saturday at the Cinema Saver in Endicott.

Mighty Man was created by Rogers to help promote the Mighty Wheels line of toy trucks.

The episodes are short, just 3 to 4 minutes, with Mighty Man and the construction vehicles battling the evil Doctor Thunder in defense of Motor City.

Rogers says the 3D animated series inspired by toys has now inspired a toy of its own.

“The Mighty Wheels company, they say, ‘Hey, you made Mighty Man in 3D. Can you send us that file? We’ll make a toy of Mighty Man.’ So, actually there’s going to be a Mighty Man toy next year. He’s going to be having somebody’s voice so I’m excited about that since I’m the voice of Might Man, and of my first toy with my own voices, so that’s exciting.”

Saturday’s screening begins at 5 p.m.

Rogers will introduce the series and answer questions afterward.

The show will last about 40 minutes and include a sneak preview of the Mighty Man Christmas special from the series’ second season.

Everyone in attendance will also receive a free Mighty Man poster.