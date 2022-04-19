BROOME COUNTY, NY – In addition to Broome County declaring a state of emergency and instituting a travel ban, several other local municipalities have also made declarations.

They include Binghamton, Endicott and Johnson City.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the state of emergency over Twitter Tuesday morning.

All city offices are closed.

City officials say that while most of the main thoroughfares are now passable, many side roads are blocked and some traffic signals are out in sections of the city without power.

Many of the outages appear to be centered around the Southside and Westside of Binghamton.

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson announced a state of emergency and village offices are closed.

Johnson City announced a state of emergency and travel ban.

Residents are asked to move their vehicles off the roadways to assist with plowing.

Refuse collection is still planned as scheduled and the village board meeting this evening is still on as of now.