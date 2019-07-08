Local municipalities compete for development grants

Three municipalities in the Southern Tier, including Endicott, are vying for $10 million in economic development money through New York’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Representatives from the teams representing Endicott, Ithaca and Hornell made closed door presentations to the Regional Economic Development Council today.

This will be Endicott’s second attempt for the funding although last September it received roughly $12 million from the Greater Binghamton Fund.

This is the 4th year of the DRI competition. Previous winners in the Southern Tier have been Elmira, Watkins Glen and Owego.



