Local martial arts studio teaching beneficial self-defense to adults

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local martial arts studio is teaching adults a type of self-defense that could be beneficial to anyone.

Krav Maga is a type of self-defense training that started in Israel.

It’s influenced by different martial arts such as boxing, jiu-jitsu, grappling and karate.

It’s known for its focus on real world situations, being able to defend yourself so you can neutralize a threat or an attacker and survive.

Stephen Osborne, the owner and head instructor of Broome County Krav Maga says what makes it different from other martial arts is they use techniques that would often be considered illegal.

“Just having these skills, more than likely you’ll never have to use them, but if you did it’s better to have them, then to not have them,” says Osborne.

Osborne says students are taught moves to target areas like the groin, eyes and throat.

He says it’s also a great workout, you’re getting in shape while learning a valuable skill.

Broome County Krav Maga does offer free classes if anyone is interested in trying it out.

Visit its Facebook page at Broome County Krav Maga.