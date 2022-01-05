TOWN OF CHENANGO – A Town of Chenango man is a national champion when it comes to all things electric.

Mike Zurenda took first place in the electrician apprentice category at the 2021 IDEAL National Championship held last month in Nashville.

IDEAL, a manufacturer of electrical tools and products, hosts the competition as a way to highlight the career opportunities in the professional trades.

“Hooking up some electrical device is the easiest part. It’s getting the wires there, it’s getting all of the materials set, it’s getting everything looking good. Having the pride in your work to make sure you can stand back and say, ‘I would want that in my house, I would want that in my building,’ would be the biggest thing to it,” says Zurenda.

Zurenda says he’s close to having enough hours as an apprentice to take the test to become a licensed electrician.

He says he plans to try to qualify for the full-fledged electrician portion of the competition next year.

Zurenda says it’s his career goal to someday start an electrical contracting business of his own.