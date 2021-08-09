Local man walks Watkins Glen International as part of weight loss journey, hopes to inspire others

WATKINS GLEN – One month ago, NewsChannel 34 reported on one of our employees in commercial production, Eric Webler, as he got the chance to walk the track at Pocono Raceway.

Since then, Webler has had the chance to walk additional NASCAR tracks, including Watkins Glen International.

Sharif King of our sister station in Elmira has more.

“I just put something together threw it on Twitter on my phone and it blew up and it just got to the right people,” says NASCAR fan Eric Webler.

Webler used his social media to garner support from NASCAR fans to assist him in his quest to burn calories and stay on track.

“It just it adds to like how I’ve been feeling about my whole weight loss journey where it’s like, this is my routine. This is my life and it’s cool to be able to incorporate my weekend where I was planning to come here anyways just to have a good time and enjoy you know the racing and enjoy the hanging out with my friends,” says Webler.

NASCAR supported Webler as he walked the Cayuga Health Trail to help him with staying on track at Watkins Glen International while being consistent with his goal.

“I want to get down 200 pounds that’s the ultimate goal, but I try to take it slow, I’ve been looking at it like tense. I’m losing intense so once I get down to 300 my 10th skydive restart because that’d be a whole 100 pounds when I hit 300,” says Webler.

Webler’s weight loss journey is more than a goal but a movement that has motivated NASCAR Driver Brad Perez to walk the trail.

“I noticed that he was going on his weight loss journey, you know, cheering them on. But then once I found out he was walking tracks all around the country. I was working those same race weekends with my race team, and I was like man I can’t do it this week, sorry, and it was a perfect opportunity today, because I got to race on Friday it was awesome I got an off day today and I was like, we’re doing this,” says Perez.

Perez and Webler’s common goal was to cross the finish line together.

“So, so much help and support on anything, is super important to achieving your goal and that’s why I want to make sure I did all I could to help Eric achieve his goal obviously he’s been doing a lot for himself but it’s like, you can’t go wrong with any encouragement,” says Perez.

Having friend that will encourage you finish strong is a tool everyone could use.

After using his social media to achieve his goal and track his progress Webler has a vision to make this a annual event with NASCAR in hopes to inspire someone else.

“As long as everybody’s cool with me coming out I’m cool with walking, you know, anywhere I’m glad to be come here and walk Watkins Glen again. Hopefully I get to go on track here, you know, next year come around,” says Webler.