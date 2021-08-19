Local man sentenced for attempted rape of 8 year-old

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

BROOME COUNTY -A Binghamton man will face prison time for attempted sexual acts with a child.

Joseph Henehan will face 10 years in jail for attempted rape of an 8 year-old girl.

Henehan had attempted to arrange a meet-up through social media with the child for which he planned a sexual encounter.

“These despicable and loathsome actions by the defendant deserve nothing more than a lengthy State prison sentence to protect our community,” says District Attorney Mike Korchak.

Following his release, Henehan will face 15 years of post release supervision.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News