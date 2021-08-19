Local man sentenced for attempted rape of 8 year-old

BROOME COUNTY -A Binghamton man will face prison time for attempted sexual acts with a child.

Joseph Henehan will face 10 years in jail for attempted rape of an 8 year-old girl.

Henehan had attempted to arrange a meet-up through social media with the child for which he planned a sexual encounter.

“These despicable and loathsome actions by the defendant deserve nothing more than a lengthy State prison sentence to protect our community,” says District Attorney Mike Korchak.

Following his release, Henehan will face 15 years of post release supervision.