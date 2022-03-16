BINGHAMTON, NY- A local man is facing the maximum sentence for a shooting that took place back in 2015.

Joshua Taylor is being charged with murdering James High back in July of 2015 at the Antlers Lodge on Chenenago Street in Binghamton.

Taylor was originally found guilty back in 2017, but an appeals court ordered a new trial saying that the judge had failed to properly instruct that jury regarding the difference between direct evidence and circumstantial evidence.

However, he was convicted again last December after a key witness pointed him out in court.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak says he’s happy this is coming to an end.

“The Broome County District Attorneys office has been in touch with the family of Mr. High, specifically his mother who attended the trial, and we have informed her that Joshua Taylor did receive the maximum sentence under NYS Law for the killing of her son, James High,” says Korchak.

While Taylor will more than likely appeal, he was sentenced to 25 to life by Judge Joe Cawley this morning.

Taylor once again decided to not speak on his own behalf in the court room.