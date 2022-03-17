BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of a Binghamton man for menacing another person with a handgun.

27 year-old Tyler Backus was arrested on Wednesday.

Police say Backus allegedly was menacing another person with a revolver style gun and already seemed to have discharge one round toward the ground. The incident occurred on Patrick Avenue in Town of Chenango.

An investigation revealed that Backus had discharged the gun in the presence of several people, including a child. He had disposed of the weapon prior to police arrival.

He is charged with Reckless Endangerment, Menacing and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.