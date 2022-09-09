BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local American Legion Post is continuing its tradition of honoring those who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The American Legion Post 1194 on the West Service road in Binghamton is holding its annual jamboree this Sunday, September 11th.

This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the tragedy.

The legion partners with Soldiers Wish, a non-profit organization that focuses on providing the un-met needs of veterans, regardless of branch or rank.

The event will kick-off at noon, and will run into the evening.

There will be food, drinks, a deejay, live music, games, axe throwing, raffles, vendors, prizes, a thundering motorcycle ride in by the leather necks, and a surprise in the skies.

Financial Advisor for Soldiers Wish Hugh Becker said, “We have parallel missions, in that, we take care of veterans and their families in their times of need. One percent of the population defends the freedom of the other ninety-nine percent and we are proud to help that one percent.”

Allie Torto will be performing from 3 to 5 p.m. followed by No Direction from 5 to 8.

Admission is free, and all proceeds go to benefit Soldier’s Wish.

Last year, Becker says that roughly 500 people attended and they raised over $7,000.

If you cannot attend the event, but would still like to contribute to Solders Wish, you can donate by visiting their website, soldierswish.org.