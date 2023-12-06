BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office joined local Jewish leaders and other officials to reaffirm the agency’s commitment to the safety of our Jewish community.

Sheriff Fred Akshar held a news conference alongside Rabbi Levi Slonim of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life at Binghamton University, former Congressman Lee Zeldin and others.

In light of the October 7 attacks by Hamas, and the rise in public anti-Semitic rhetoric, the Sheriff’s Office says that it wants to ensure that Jewish residents feel safe and supported ahead of Hanukkah which begins tomorrow evening.

Zeldin says that if you observe any anti-Semitic display, you need to call the Sheriff’s Office right away.

“If they see anything that crosses a line that is no longer protected first amendment speech, that they should report that to law enforcement. They should allow the tools of government, for the Sheriff and his team, and others in law enforcement to be able to investigate,” said Zeldin.

Zeldin and Akshar had a roundtable conversation with local Rabbi to discuss safety concerns and to stress the department’s unwavering support for Israel.

The President of Binghamton University’s Zionist Organization, Saul Hakim attended the news conference and calls on local Jews to continue practicing what they believe in.

“We have our Sheriff, we have elected officials, really, everyone here coming together to make a proactive statement that we are going to protect our Jewish students. That we will not allow our students to be intimidated. We will not allow them to be harassed, or attacked, or put down. I wear my star proudly because I know that we have a support system here to protect us,” said Hakim.

Tomorrow at sundown marks the beginning of Hanukkah.

The holiday is centered around the creation of light, and its ability to fend off the dark.

Rabbi Slonim says as we enter the holiday season, to remember that a small amount of light, can fend off any amount of darkness.