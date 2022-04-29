BROOME COUNTY, NY – Two high-profile politicians have come out in support of their candidates in their respective parties primary campaign for New York Governor.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, a Democrat, has endorsed Governor Kathy Hochul’s bid to win her party’s primary in a race against New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi.

Hochul’s campaign announced the endorsement on Wednesday.

Garnar and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone were the final Democratic County Executives in the state to back Hochul’s campaign for a full term.

Republican State Senator Fred Akshar has been named a campaign co-chair for the Lee Zeldin campaign.

Zeldin, also a Long Island Congressman, is facing former White House aide Andrew Giuliani, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wilson in the Republican primary.

Akshar is one of 11 co-chairs.

The primary for Governor is June 28th.