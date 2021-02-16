Local lawyer donates to Boys and Girls Club

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton just got some new sports supplies.

Scott Gottlieb, a lawyer in Binghamton, says that because the community has been very good to his law practice, he wanted to give back.

The Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton provided him with a list of needed supplies, and he used that to guide him in purchasing basketballs and other sports equipment.

He says that the club provides an important service to the community, especially now due to the impacts.

“I’m a big believer in exercise. I think exercise especially due to these times is good for the physical and mental health and also boosts your immune system which during these times of the pandemic is particularly important. And so here we are today and we’re going to try to encourage others to do the same thing,” says Gottlieb.

Gottlieb says it’s also a good way to get kids off of their devices.

He is also encouraging others to support local non-profits who have seen their revenues diminish due to the pandemic.