Local landlords struggling amid the current ban on evictions

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local landlords are struggling to keep their properties in quality condition due to the current ban on evictions.

A group of landowners will be reaching out to local officials to express the need to remove dangerous tenants from their buildings.

Binghamton Property Owners Unite is a group focusing on the struggles landowners have with bad tenants.

Members say they have had to deal with residents not paying rent for months, and even destroying their apartments.

Others have had to deal with illegally subletting apartments, utility abuse, and even drug busts.

BWD Capital Owner Dave Drew says he had a disheartening revelation while trying to drain the basement of a building on Christmas Eve.

“At that point, in that spot that I was standing, I had worked for a year on that building. Based on the rent, and based on the income, and based on the expenses that we faced this year, I had made no money the entire year on the building. To me, it was demoralizing,” says Drew.

Drew says he and other real estate personnel are working to set up a date at a City Council meeting to express their concerns.

Drew says they will discuss evictions, water bills, and other costly items.

Citizen Action Housing Director Amber Johnson says moratorium isn’t for tenants that destroy their apartments

She says worried for tenants that are genuinely struggling and are behind on rent because of job loss

The BPOU says there aren’t many tenants that are struggling that badly.