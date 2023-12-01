(WIVT/WBGH) – Members of the local Jewish community say they are alarmed at a spike in instances of anti-Semitism being reported around the country and in our area.

Statistics show a steep rise in ant-Semitic hate crimes nationally along with anecdotal evidence of an increase locally.

Dick Lewis is Special Counsel with Hinman Howard and Kattel and the current President of the New York Bar Association. He says that while Jews in America grow up with the knowledge of the history of persecution, they were still shocked by the heinous atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7.

Lewis says even more troubling are acts of prejudice in the U-S that are reminiscent of Germany in 1938.

“That’s extremely disturbing and creates a great deal of insecurity. When Jews go to their house of worship and they have to have police there because of safety concerns, that doesn’t sound like America,” said Lewis.

Lewis says many members of the local Jewish community have contacts and connections with people in Israel and are sending messages of support and encouragement.

He says there’s broad consensus that Hamas must be removed from power, if not eliminated altogether.

Lewis says the New York Bar is working with the Israeli Bar to provide pro-bono services to displaced Israelis.