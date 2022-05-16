BROOME COUNTY, NY – Greater Binghamton’s two hospital chains have put out a joint appeal for people to get vaccinated and boosted as COVID hospitalizations rise in our area.

In a news release from the Broome County Health Department, both UHS and Lourdes say the number of people in the hospital is rising due to the surge of the highly contagious Omicron subvariant.



Both hospital systems say many of those hospitalized are either unvaccinated, or did not receive a timely booster.



The organizations also encourage people with severe symptoms to promptly contact their primary care physicians so that they can receive early treatment with monoclonal antibody infusions or oral anti-viral medication.