Local hospitals await news on elective surgeries

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local hospitals are still unsure if they’ll have to postpone elective surgeries.

Both UHS Wilson and Lourdes hospitals are at risk for potentially postponing its elective surgeries, due to not having enough bed capacity and/or staff.

Originally word from the state was supposed to come today, but now will be delayed until Monday.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the designated hospitals must suspend elective surgeries starting Thursday.

County Executive Jason Garnar says the increase in local COVID cases may have a devastating effect on our hospital systems.

