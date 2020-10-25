Local home back on market after it was acquired, rehabbed, and repaired

Binghamton, NY – A Binghamton home is back on the market after it was acquired, rehabbed, and repaired.

The single-family home at 76 Park Avenue on Binghamton’s South Side is available since it was acquired by the Broome County Land Bank 2 years ago.

was picked up from the foreclosure list after its owner had failed to pay property taxes.
It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, and the listed price for it is 79 thousand 9 hundred dollars.

page on Century 21 says it has new plumbing, plus a new water heater, electrical wiring, and windows.

The Land Bank claims the home provides an excellent opportunity to families with moderate income through its Affordable Homes Program.

