Local historian and author visits the Phelps Mansion

BINGHAMTON NY – Attendees of the Phelps Mansion Museum’s latest Lunch and Learn program got a special look at a famous Civil War battle.

Historian and Author David Cleutz was at Phelps discussing his book “Rebels in the Front Yard, Liberty at Gettysburg.”



The book discusses his great-grandmother Liberty who wrote a memoir about her experience living in Gettysburg during the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863.

Cleutz says while it’s a battle that many are familiar with, his most recent book provides insight that most have not heard about.

“Well there are thousands and thousands of books about the Battle of Gettysburg from the perspective of the soldiers. There are hardly any about the perspective of the civilians living there at the time. I was doing a book signing for my first book in Gettysburg and what they said is we really need a book about the civilians that lived here. I said I got a deal for you, 5 of my ancestors were teenagers here during the battle,” says Cleutz.

Cleutz has written other books based around the Civil War including “Fields of Fame and Glory” and “War and Redemption.”

Copies of his latest book can be found at Phelps Mansion or at Riverrow Books in Owego.