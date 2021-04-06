Local high school student shines in her rifle league

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local student is successful not only in academics, but in sports as well.

Junior at Binghamton High School, Claudia Allen, is on her schools soccer team and is also apart of the Binghamton Rifle Club.

She recently brought her soccer team out of a 2 year non-scoring drought, but her real achievements are in air rifle as well as 22 rifle.

If she can place top 15 in her most recent match, she will receive an offer to go to Colorado Springs for the Final National Match.

As of right now she is currently in 11th place, and will find out at the end of the week if she will advance.

Allen says she would be so happy to be given the chance to compete in Nationals.

“It would be really cool, just being able to go to a place so far away and shoot with the nationals, the best of the best, and see how I do with that,” says Allen.

Allen has been able to get in the top 15 at her pervious competitions.

At competitions like these it is likely that she can be up against hundreds of people fighting for a spot in that top 15.

At a recent match, she shot her best score ever, 546 points out of 600 total.

Allen says she has her dad, Kevin Allen, to thank for getting her involved in this sport at a young age.

“Oh I am very proud, this is you know, her brother got a scholarship to RIT and all these things, this is her big thing and just to be able to take her to matches across the country is amazing,” says Kevin.

Claudia says that this sport has taught her how to focus and it brings her a lot of peace.

She is also currently in 1st place in their 22 rifle league, where she is averaging a score of 291 out of a possible 300, even beating out the adults in that league.