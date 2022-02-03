BINGHAMTON, NY- According to a release sent out by the Broome County Health Department, the New York State Reality Check Program is looking for anyone ages 13-18 to participate in a contest.

This contest is designed to show the impact of smoking in movies.

The statewide winning video will be highlighted on the Reality Check and Tobacco-Free NY website and will also be promoted through social media.

Reality Check Coordinator for Broome and Tioga Counties, Nikole Hurlbert, says they will be partnering with the Video Production program at Broome-Tioga BOCES for the contest.

The release goes on to say that the “U.S. entertainment industry still refuses to give parents an audiences advance warning before exposing kids to tobacco imagery that has been proven to recruit millions of new young smokers and kill them as adults.”

The Health Department states that Hollywood has known of this since 2003, however rating systems to even mention smoking or tobacco have never been updated.

Teens throughout the region are being asked to create a 60-second video.

This video should talk about the tobacco industry’s tactics within the entertainment industry.

Judging will be based on quality, creativity, effectiveness, and accuracy of the messages.

The following key facts must be included in the video:

Youth who are exposed to images of smoking in movies are more likely to smoke. (US Surgeon General) It is projected that on-screen smoking will kill 2 million U.S. children and teens alive today. (US Center for Disease Control) R-rating future movies with smoking would reduce the youth smoking rate in the United States by 18%. (US Center for Disease Control)

The video must have a minimum of 1 of the 3 key statements listed below:

One little letter could save a million lives. Rate smoking R. Protect youth from on-screen exposure to tobacco. Smoking in movies kills in real life.

Videos must be submitted by March 9, 2022 and one video will be recognized as the statewide winner.

All other winners will be announced on March 27th as part of the Smoke-Free Movies International Week of Action.

For a list of contest rules and to submit entries, click here.

Specific questions can be directed to Nikole Hurlbert at Nikole.hurlbert@broomecounty.us.