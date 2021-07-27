Local girl scouts work on project to protect our rivers

BINGHAMTON, NY – Two girl scout cadettes are working their way toward a Silver Award while protecting our rivers.

Amelia Irons and Grace Sabol are spending their summer encouraging people in the Town of Fenton and West Side of Binghamton not to dump anything down street drains.

The pair made markers for the drains reading “No dumping, drains to river.”

Irons and Sabol, who have been scouts for 9 years, want everyone to know that when something is dumped into a street drain goes directly into a river or watershed and not wastewater treatment facilities.

You can help by visiting their website, watershedproject.homesteadcloud.com.